Report: Newcastle United keen on January loan move for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek

According to The Sun, Newcastle United are eyeing a January loan move for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, with head coach Steve Bruce hoping the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to San Siro can help him land the young hitman.
The Poland international moved to Milan in January for £30 million, and has scored 13 goals in 35 Serie A games since arriving, but his chances are set to be limited following Ibrahimovic’s return.
Newcastle are in dire need of a quality finisher with summer signing Joelinton, who cost a club-record £40 million, struggling in front of goal.
All the Toons striking options have only a goal between them all season, and the club have just 20 goals in 21 league games.
Newcastle have the cash to splash on Piatek, but would prefer to bring him to Saint James’ Park on loan in January with an option to buy at the end of the season.
The Rossoneri striker scored 11 goals in 21 games across all competitions during the second half of last campaign after hitting 19 goals in 21 games during the first half for Genoa, and could be the one to help solve the Magpies’ goalscoring problems.
Newcastle’s struggles in the final third were further highlighted on Saturday when League One side Rochdale held them to a 1-1 draw in the third round of the F.A Cup to force a replay at SJP, and Bruce wants to bring in another striker.
Landing Piatek will be massive, and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off such a move.