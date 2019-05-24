Report: Newcastle United keen on Barcelona left-back Marc Cucurella

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United have been running the rule over Barcelona left-back Marc Cucurella this season, and will look to bring him to Saint James Park this summer.
The 20-year-old spent the whole of the season on loan at Eibar, featuring in 31 La Liga games.
Cucurella managed to assist twice, scoring once – against his parent club.
Real Betis and Sevilla are also keeping tabs on him, while AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur once had a look at him, so Newcastle have fierce competition to beat to have any hopes of landing him.
❗Eibar wants to use their buy option on Marc Cucurella for 2M, but Barça wants to use their re-purchase option for 4M and then sell him. Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Mönchëngladbach, Hoffenheim, Brighton, Sevilla and Betis are most interested [tv3] pic.twitter.com/xVTCdmtfP2
— FC Barcelona Fl 🏆 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) May 24, 2019
Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Monchengladbach, Hoffenheim and Brighton and Hove Albion have also been linked with the La Masia graduate.
Eibar have the option to secure Cucurella’s permanent signature for £1.7million, but Barcelona want to exercise their option to buy him back for £3.5million in order to cash in on him this summer.
The Magpies need a new left-sided player after Chelsea’s Kenedy’s disastrous loan spell, and manager Rafa Benitez’s scouting team in Spain have been watching a lot of left-backs.
The Spain under-20 international can play further up the pitch and also in midfield, offering Newcastle lots of options as a result of his versatility, but it remains to be seen if he will be keen on a move.
The future of Benitez at the club will also have a lot of say, and it will be interesting to see how things go for the Toons this summer.