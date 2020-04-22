Report: Newcastle United join the race for Philippe Coutinho

If the Newcastle United takeover officially takes place, the iconic club will enter a new era that promises to be a lot more exciting than what it is under Mike Ashley.
With a bank balance of over £2 billion, Mohammed Bil Salman, who is due to buy 80% stake of Newcastle, is expected to spend over £200 million on recruitment and infrastructure, although the club are looking to progress step by step.
The Magpies fans will love that idea that the potential owners would be spending big on buying quality players, especially at a time when the transfer market would be deeply affected by the impact of the Coronavirus. Clubs all over the world would struggle to spend heavily, and the likes of loan deals, swap deals, free transfers would take priority.
Nevertheless, it seems the would-be owners are already showing great ambitions, with Spanish expert Guillem Balague claiming that agents have already been in contact with the club.
According to reports from Brazilian paper Metropoles, Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho has become a ‘dream’ potential signing for the club.
Coutinho joined Barca from Liverpool for a reported fee of £142m but failed to make an impact at Nou Camp. He is currently on loan at Bayern Munich but the German giants are unlikely to sign him permanently.
The Brazilian creative playmaker is out of favour at Barcelona, and the Catalan club are desperate to offload him. In fact, they’re ready to accept the loss, and sell him for around €90 million (£79.5m).
Everton and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Coutinho, but it seems he is also on the radar of Newcastle who would become one of the richest clubs in the world if the £300m takeover is completed. However, in order to sign him, the Magpies will have to smash their transfer record.
Joelinton is the club’s record signing at the moment at £40 million. However, Coutinho would easily cost in the region of £70-80 million, and the club will have to smash their transfer record to sign him.