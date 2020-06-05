Report: Newcastle United interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric

According to Todofichajes, Newcastle United would-be owners are keen to bring Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric to St. James’ Park this summer after their £300 million takeover goes through.

The Magpies will have more than enough funds to make quality additions to their squad in subsequent transfer windows under the ownership of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner is their latest transfer target.

Newcastle are already in talks with the agent of Modric, and with just a year left on his current contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, a summer exit could be on the cards with a new deal not looking likely.

A return to the Premier League could interest him, and despite being 34, the four-time Champions League winner is far from finished having played 30 games across all competitions for Zinedine Zidane’s side this term.

Newcastle are said to willing to hand him big wages, and a move to lead a new-look Toons squad could be too tempting to turn down.

The Croatian knows all about the demands of the Premier League having spent four seasons at Tottenham Hotspur before leaving for Madrid in the summer of 2012, and while he is no longer at the top of his game, he could still have around two to three more years to offer quality services.