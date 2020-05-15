Report: Newcastle United interested in Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey

According to TuttuJuve, Newcastle United are interested in signing Aaron Ramsey from Italian giants Juventus in the summer transfer window.
The report in the Italian news outlet has claimed that Juventus will sell Ramsey for a transfer fee of €25 million (£22.3 million).
Juventus spell
Ramsey moved to Juventus in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer after leaving Arsenal at the end of last season.
According to WhoScored, the 29-year-old has made nine starts and six substitute appearances in Serie A for the Bianconeri so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process.
The Wales international midfielder has made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Champions League for Juventus so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.
Good signing for Newcastle United?
Ramsey is a very good midfielder who knows the Premier League inside out, and he would be a brilliant signing for Newcastle.
True, the former Arsenal star has had injury issues in his career, but his dynamism, calibre and experience would make the Magpies a much better team in the middle of the park than they current are.
Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.