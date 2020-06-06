Report: Newcastle United interested in Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi

According to The Mirror, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that West Ham have a long-standing interest in the Belgium international striker.

The report has added that Newcastle and Palace admire the 26-year-old former Standard Liege and Marseille striker as well.

The Telegraph reported in January 2020 that the Magpies had made a move for Batshuayi in the January transfer window.

Stats

Batshuayi, who has been on the books of Chelsea since 2016, has made one start and 15 substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Blues so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The striker has also played 85 minutes in the Champions League for the Blues this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Batshuayi has scored three goals in two EFL Cup ties and once goal in two FA Cup games for Frank Lampard’s side this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Chelsea

Tammy Abraham is the first-choice striker at Chelsea at the moment, while Olivier Giroud has signed a new deal.

With Timo Werner set to join from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window, as reported by Sky Sports, Batshuayi’s days at Newcastle do look numbered.