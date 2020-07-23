Report: Newcastle United interested in Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson

Newcastle United are interested in signing Callum Wilson from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window, according to The Express.

It has been reported that Newcastle will make a £20 million bid for Wilson if the Cherries are relegated from the Premier League this weekend.





Eddie Howe’s side are second from bottom in the league table at the moment with 31 points from 37 matches, three points behind 17th-placed Aston Villa.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has been watching Wilson for several months, according to the report.

Stats

Wilson has made 31 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth this season, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the England international striker made 29 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for the Cherries, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Underwhelming signing for Newcastle United?

Wilson is a good striker with a wealth of experience in the Premier League, but the 28-year-old is not really prolific.

With Joelinton struggling for goals this season, Newcastle do need to sign a striker in the summer transfer window, but Wilson’s record suggests that he may not be able to score 15 – 20 goals for the Magpies every season.