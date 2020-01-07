Report: Newcastle United in talks with Galatasaray over move for striker Ryan Babel

According to Eurosport’s journalist Manu Lonjon, Newcastle United are in talks with Turkish giants Galatasaray over a move for Dutch striker Ryan Babel this month.
Newcastle et l’Ajax ont entamé des discussions concernant Ryan Babel ( Galatasaray) .
Emre Mor devrait aussi quitter le club et rebondir ( en prêt) . En discussions actuellement avec 2 clubs en Premiership.
— Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) January 7, 2020
“Newcastle and Ajax have started talks about Ryan Babel.”
Eredivisie giants Ajax are also keen on the signature of the Netherlands international, and it will be interesting to see who wins the battle for his signature.
Babel, 33, scored five league goals in 16 appearances for Fulham last term and could fancy another return to the top-flight.
Newcastle are struggling in front of goal, averaging less than a goal per game, and head coach Steve Bruce wants to bring in another striker this month with Joelinton struggling to impress.
Babel has five goals in 15 games for Gala this term, and has played across the forward line for them.
The former Liverpool forward is also a key part of the Dutch national team after re-establishing himself at Beşiktaş, scoring 22 goals in 62 league games before his move to Fulham, and Newcastle could take a gamble on him.
He is a short-term option, but he is affordable and definitely knows where the goal is.
The Toons are creating chances, but their forwards are struggling to convert them, and Babel could be the answer to that problem from now till the end of the season.