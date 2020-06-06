Report: Newcastle United in talks to use cardboard cutout fans when action resumes

According to The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal, Newcastle United and seven other English Premier League clubs are currently in discussions with organisations to supply them with replica supporters ahead of the return to action.

The top-flight resumes on June 17, with the Magpies hosting Sheffield United four days later behind-closed-doors.

While St. James’ Park won’t host Newcastle faithful for the rest of the campaign, cardboard cutout fans could well be in place.

The club have refused to refund season ticket holders for their remaining five home games, but the other 19 EPL clubs have done so.

Newcastle are yet to take action or communicate their plans, and the decision has already seen Member of Parliament Chi Onwurah written to the Secretary of State in hope that something is done.

Their fans will have to pay to have cutout versions of themselves in the stands at SJP, but it remains to be seen if they will welcome the initiative after the club’s refusal to refund them.

Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach pioneered the idea, with their fans uploading photographs to an online system which are then printed onto recyclable cardboard and fastened to a seat.

It is expected to cost a fan around £20 to £25 for the final games of the season, with the proceeds likely to go to the local community or NHS projects.

Newcastle’s food bank project plans to secure a section of SJP for the initiative in order to help raise much-needed funds, and that should see fans agree to pay for their replicas.