Report: Newcastle United in talks over permanent deal for Valentino Lazaro

According to The Sun, Newcastle United want to kick-start their Saudi revolution by signing Inter Milan winger Valentino Lazaro on a permanent basis.

The Austria international joined the Magpies on loan till the end of the season in January, and has played five times, scoring once.

There is a clause to activate a permanent transfer for £21 million in the deal that brought Lazaro to Newcastle, and the club are in talks with Inter over activating It.

The 24-year-old told the club’s official website back in March that he wasn’t sure where he will be spending next season, but that appears to have changed if the latest report is to be believed.

Inter are keen to sanction a permanent exit for the Austrian as he isn’t in manager Antonio Conte’s plans going forward, and he has already shown he has what it takes to succeed in the Premier League with Newcastle.

The Toons are set to have new owners in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and they will be looking to invest in the squad this summer after their £300 million takeover goes through.

While reports continue to link Newcastle with big names, a major squad overhaul isn’t on the cards, with Sky Sports claiming that the would-be owners are planning a slow-building investment process.

Landing a £20 million winger definitely fits in that category, and it will be interesting to see how the squad looks next season.