Report: Newcastle United have watched Moussa Dembele extensively

It will be interesting to see how Newcastle United approach the transfer window once their takeover is completed.

The would-be new owners are wealthy, no doubt, and there have been claims that they are willing to invest around £200m on recruitment and infrastructure.

At the same time, the global economy has drastically changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and football clubs all over the world will take a cautious approach in the transfer market.

Irrespective of who will be in the managerial hot-seat next season (Steve Bruce or any new candidate), the Magpies need to sign a striker.

The £40m investment on Brazilian striker Joelinton becomes more baffling by the day given his poor return this season, while the likes of Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle have made negligible contributions.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle could look to sign Moussa Dembele from Lyon this summer.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a superb 2019-20 campaign, where he scored 16 league goals. The report claims that the Magpies have watched him extensively.

He is about to come into his prime and would be a superb signing for Newcastle.

However, Newcastle could strong competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United in the race to sign him.

In fact, according to latest reports from the Express, the Red Devils have already secured an agreement with the player and his club.