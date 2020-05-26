Report: Newcastle United have started talks over signing Manchester City’s John Stones and Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Nicolo Schira, Newcastle United are interested in bringing Manchester City centre-back John Stones and Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho to St. James’ Park this summer, and talks have already started.

The English defender cost the Etihad Stadium outfit £50 million in the summer of 2016, while Barca splashed £105 million on the Brazilian in January 2018.

Newcastle will have to pay similar fees to have a chance of landing the duo, and that wouldn’t be a problem post-takeover.

The Magpies are set to have new owners in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in the coming days/weeks, and the consortium is worth around £250 billion.

Former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has been linked with a potential return to SJP, and he is said to be keen on signing Stones if he becomes the side’s manager.

Coutinho is open to returning to the Premier League after failing to impress in the La Liga, and he still has what it takes to dominate the headlines like he did during his Liverpool days.

The 27-year-old has scored nine goals and assisted eight others in 32 games during his season-long loan spell at Bayern Munich this term, and would be a perfect marquee signing to help a new look Newcastle return to the top of English football.