Report: Newcastle United have approached Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko over summer move

According to le10sport, Newcastle United have approached Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko over a summer move, with Watford also keen on the Frenchman.

He spent the season on loan at AS Monaco but the club weren’t able to take up the option to buy him permanently.





Bakayoko is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and isn’t expected to play for Chelsea again as he isn’t in manager Frank Lampard’s plans.

The France international isn’t short of options, with West Ham United, AC Milan and OGC Nice already linked with interests in his services.

Newcastle are close to having new owners with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund looking to take over the club in a £300 million deal, and it appears that Bakayoko is in their plans.

The 25-year-old has two more years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, and the club are ready to sell him for £31 million.

While Bakayoko failed to live up to expectations upon arriving at Chelsea for £40 million in the summer of 2017 from Monaco, he was impressive for the French side during his return, playing 23 games and weighing in with a goal and two assists before the season ended in March.

A return to the Premier League to prove himself could appeal to Bakayoko in order to make the French squad ahead of next summer’s European Championship, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can bring him to St. James’ Park.