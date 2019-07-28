Report: Newcastle United handed blow in pursuit of Danny Rose over Tottenham Hotspur left-back’s wage demands

According to The Sun, Newcastle United’s chances of landing Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose this summer have been dealt a huge blow due to his wage demands.
The England international currently takes home £60,000 a week at the North London Stadium, and isn’t looking forward to a pay cut when he joins his next club.
Newcastle want to sign players earning around £50,000-a-week this summer as they can’t compete with the bigwigs in terms of wages, and Rose will fancy his chances of linking up with a side that can pay a lot more than his current wages.
Spurs are ready to let him go for £20 million having left him out of their pre-season tour, and Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are both keen, with the French giants and moneybags now leading the race, given their willingness to pay a bigger salary.
Manager Steve Bruce would love to snap up a quality player like the 29-year-old to boost his squad, and while the English star would love to remain in England, what he said in the summer of 2017 effectively prices him out of Newcastle move.
Rose told The Sun at the time that he was worth more than what he was earning at Tottenham, and did vow that he wouldn’t love to settle for less going forward.
With no silverware to his name, the former Leeds United player also said he wouldn’t be happy ending his career without one, and with probably only one big contract left in him, he wasn’t going to sell himself short.
Newcastle can’t meet his wage demands and won’t boost his chances of winning silverware either.
Bruce has to look elsewhere for a left-back as this dream move for Rose can’t and won’t come true.