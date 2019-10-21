Report: Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has had tentative interests from Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, firm offers yet to follow

According to The Athletic, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have had tentative interests in Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, but firm offers have yet to follow.
The Slovakia international was linked with a Saint James’ Park exit during the summer transfer window, with Rafa Benitez’s departure playing a huge role.
However, Dubravka remained on Tyneside and has played every minute of the Premier League campaign under new boss Steve Bruce.
The 30-year-old has three years left on his contract after Newcastle signed him permanently following an impressive six-month loan during the second half of the 2017-18 season.
Nevertheless, the Magpies are keen to hand him a new and improved deal, and discussions with the club’s hierarchy have been continuing for months.
While Dubravka himself has claimed he is very close to puttPorto en to paper, The Athletic claims the possibility of him being poached will remain until he does.
Given his huge quality, it is not a surprise that he has been linked with Juve and PSG.
Aston Villa, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AS Monaco and FC Porto were also said to have registered interests in his services.
The Slovakian doesn’t only make crucial saves, but he is also equally good with the ball at his feet, and Newcastle can’t afford to lose such a key player.
Spanish outlet Marca ranked Dubravka as the 20th best player in the Premier League last term and he was the highest-ranked goalkeeper.
While he has made a few errors of recent, he remains one of the best in his position, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can hold on to him for much longer.