Report: Newcastle United eye move for Tammy Abraham in January

According to reports from the Northern Echo, Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in the January transfer window.
The report claims that the Magpies will look to sign the striker on a permanent deal should Chelsea decide to recall him from his loan spell at Aston Villa.
Chelsea could look to sell him permanently, amd Crystal Palace are ready to dish out £10million for the 21-year-old striker.
Abraham was nearly signed by Rafael Benitez in the summer of 2017, but Swansea City hijacked the deal. The Spaniard is an admirer of the youngster, and will ask to strike a permanent deal for the striker.
The Villa striker is on scintillating form at the moment, having scored 12 goals in 18 games in all competitions. He is a natural goal scorer, and has shown that he has the talent to succeed at the top level.
He is far from being the finished product of course, and he can take his game to the next level under the tutelage of a top class manager in Rafa Benitez.
Abraham is not in Maurizio Sarri’s long-term plans, and the Blues may look to cash in now. He would be a terrific signing for the Magpies.