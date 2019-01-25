Report: Newcastle United eye move for Andreas Samaris

According to reports from Sportime.Gr, Newcastle United are set to reignite their interest in Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris.
The Magpies have been previously linked with a move for the Greek international, but the deal never materialised. It seems, Newcastle still retain an interest in him, and want to sign him before next week’s transfer deadline.
The report claims that the midfielder could leave Benfica this month with St James’ Park could be his potential destination.
Samaris has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and has managed just five league games this season for the Portuguese giants, clocking only 95 minutes of league action.
Newcastle United are close to signing Jordan Lukaku on loan this month, but Rafael Benitez wants at least two to three more players this month.
The 29-year-old will be out of the contract at the end of the season, and therefore Newcastle have a great chance of signing him on a bargain deal.