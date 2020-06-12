Report: Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett won’t be able to play again this season after Premier League rule out managers making changes to 25-man squads

According to Sportsmail, Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett won’t be able to play again this season after the English Premier League ruled out managers from making changes to their 25-man squads.

The versatile defender was removed from the squad in January after an injury initially ruled him out of the campaign.





Newcastle replaced him in the squad with Danny Rose who joined from Tottenham Hotspur before the end of the winter transfer window.

Head coach Steve Bruce was hoping that the Premier League would relax its squad rules temporarily in order to allow Dummett back into the squad and boost his options at left-back.

That wouldn’t be happening after their latest decision, though, and alterations will not be permitted unless special dispensation is given by the Premier League board.

Newcastle will now hope Rose will stay fit for the remaining nine league games and their FA Cup clash against Manchester City.

The Magpies have already struck an agreement with Tottenham to temporarily extend the loan deal of the England international till the end of the prolonged campaign, and he will return to North London afterwards.

Newcastle return to Premier League action on June 21 and will host Sheffield United in an empty St. James’ Park.

They are currently 13th in the league table having picked up 35 points from 29 games, and Bruce will hope to lead his side to an impressive finish.