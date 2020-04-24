Report: Newcastle United could target Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, with SJP likely to host world heavyweight boxing fight post-takeover

According to Bleacher Report, would-be Newcastle United owners have plans to win over the city post-takeover, and they are looking to host a major sporting event at St James’ Park, with the idea of staging a world heavyweight boxing fight at the stadium already mooted.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are backing Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners as they look to secure a takeover worth £300 million, and major squad and general changes are expected to start this summer.
The Magpies have been linked with signing the likes of Barcelona trio Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann and Arturo Vidal, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani and Chelsea’s Willian also linked.
However, financial fair play rules and staggering wages will prevent Newcastle from completely overhauling the squad and signing a lot of big names at once.
Nevertheless, B/R claims their summer budget could be up to £150 million, with Lyon striker Moussa Dembele a possible and feasible target.
With Joelinton struggling, a new number 9 is a top priority for the Magpies this summer, and with 22 goals across all competitions to his name, the Frenchman has what it takes to do a fine job for them in front of goal.
There are also plans for a director of football to be brought in, and they want to make the academy and training ground one of the best in England.