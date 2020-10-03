Report: Newcastle United could still move for Michael Cuisance after Leeds United’s deal fell through

Newcastle United were linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance prior to his failed Leeds United move.

The Magpies thought they had missed out on the France youth international when he few into Yorkshire to seal a move to Elland Road on Wednesday.





However, they could be back in the race after Leeds pulled out of the £20 million deal after scan discovered an issue with one of his feet during the medical.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side performed further assessments and weighed up the risk, but decided against signing Cuisance after mulling the results over and taking advice from head of medicine Rob Price.

According to GFFN, Newcastle and OGC Nice could still move for him despite his collapsed Leeds move, while Marseille, who had shown interest in signing the Frenchman on loan before Bayern accepted the Whites’ offer, are also an option.

The Bundesliga giants are expecting Cuisance to leave before Monday’s transfer deadline, and Newcastle could do with his creativity in the middle of the park.

The youngster is clearly not keen on the Magpies, and it’s hard to see him swap the Champions League winners for a perennial mid-table team in England.

Leeds weren’t keen to take the punt on him due to Bielsa’s intense training sessions and physically-demanding style of play, but he won’t struggle elsewhere having not done so at Bayern, and it will be interesting to see what happens with him in the coming hours.