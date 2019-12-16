Report: Newcastle United beat Rangers to Queens Park midfielder Reagan Thomson

According to The Sun, Newcastle United have pipped Rangers to the signing of Queens Park midfielder Reagan Thomson, and he will agree personal terms before joining them officially when the winter transfer window opens in January.
The 16-year-old has already made the senior side at the Glasgow outfit, and the chance to move to the Premier League, link up with Newcastle and immediately start playing for their reserve side was too tempting to turn down.
The Toons are believed to have beaten Rangers to Thomson’s signature having upped their initial £35,000 bid – an offer Steven Gerrard’s side were unable to match.
The teenager was beginning to become a key player for the Scottish League Two side, making nine appearances and also attracting the likes of Celtic.
Thomson – a Scotland under-17 international – is one of the best youngsters in his country, and it’s not a surprise that he has caught the attention of the bigwigs.