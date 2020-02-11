Report: Newcastle United are scouting Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
According to Belgian outlet HLN, Newcastle United are among the clubs scouting Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis ahead of the summer transfer window.
The Nigeria international ran Real Madrid’s defence ragged in October during the group stages of the Champions League, scoring twice at the Santiago Bernabeu in a 2-2 draw, and he is now attracting many suitors.
Borussia Dortmund are also interested in Dennis, while the Premier League trio of Brighton & Hove Albion, Sheffield United and Watford are ready to battle with Newcastle for his signature.
AS Monaco and Sampdoria are also keen on the Club Brugge star, but suitors will have to part with £21 million to have a chance of landing him.
The Magpies already boast of two quality wingers in Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin, and adding Dennis to their attacking ranks will help boost their fortunes in front of goal.
The 22-year-old has five goals in 18 Jupiler League games thus far this term, and his ability to play on the wings and as a centre-forward will come handy at a club like Newcastle.