Report: Newcastle United are already negotiating to sign two new players for next season

According to The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, Newcastle United are already negotiating to sign two new players when the summer transfer window opens ahead of next season.

The deals are close to being finalised, although it is unknown if they are for players already on loan at the club or for new targets.





One of the key extra details in the above article is I’m told #nufc are already negotiating to sign two new players for next season… regardless of takeover. Plans are being made and executed because nobody can afford to wait any longer for an answer from PL. Heading into wk 16 — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) July 10, 2020

Magpies boss Steve Bruce, the players and fans have waited for 15 weeks to hear the Premier League’s verdict on Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s £300 million takeover, and it remains to be seen when it will be delivered.

However, the club’s transfer plans can’t be kept in limbo any longer with the campaign slowly coming to an end.

The transfer window opens immediately afterwards, and plans must be made ahead.

Danny Rose, Valentino Lazaro and Nabil Bentaleb are all on loan till the end of the campaign at St. James Park, and a permanent move has been tipped for the Tottenham Hotspur left-back as he is no longer wanted at the North London club.

Newcastle fans will hope that the takeover goes through, but the current board can’t afford to keep waiting with others already planning for what is expected to be a short summer transfer window.