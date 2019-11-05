Report: Newcastle United and Wolves want Aurelio Buta

According to reports from the Birmingham Mail, Newcastle United have joined Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford in the race to sign Aurelio Buta.
The 22-year-old has been one of the key players for Belgian side Antwerp this season, and his rapid progress has attracted interest from several heavyweight Premier League clubs.
The highly-rated defender boasts pace and quality going forward. The Daily Mail recently claimed that Wolves and Watford are interested in signing the player who would cost around £5million – a bargain fee in today’s market.
And now the Birmingham Mail reports that the Magpies have joined the race too for the exciting defender who has a contract at the club till 2021.
Newcastle United must not hesitate in signing him if the price quoted is right. The youngster is likely to get regular chances in the first team under Bruce, especially if Javier Manquillo is offloaded at the end of the season.
However, the Magpies do have Emil Krafth and DeAndre Yedlin as other options, but at just £5 million, the Tyneside club can hardly afford to miss out on him.