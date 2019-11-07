Report: Newcastle United and West Ham United both interested in Genk striker Mbwana Samatta

According to the BBC’s Ian Dennis, Newcastle United and West Ham United are both interested in securing the services of Genk striker Mbwana Samatta.
The 26 year old, who scored against Liverpool in midweek, has a release clause reported to be around 10 million pounds. #NUFC #WHUFC
— Ian Dennis (@Iandennisbbc) November 7, 2019
It’s not stated whether the Premier League duo are looking at a January move or waiting till next summer, but the Tanzania international will definitely attract interests during both windows.
Samatta scored 32 goals in 51 games across all competitions for the Belgian side last term and already has eight this term – including one against Liverpool.
The 26-year-old has a release clause reported to be around £10 million, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle or West Ham will go after him in January given their current struggles in the top-flight.
The Magpies have scored just nine goals in 11 games, while the Hammers have managed 14.
Newcastle broke the bank to bring Joelinton to Saint James’ Park from Hoffenheim for £40 million during the summer transfer window, but he has just a goal to his name.
While Sebastian Haller has done well for West Ham with four goals, the £45 million summer signing needs to do more.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini could do with more quality striking options to boost his side’s top-seven chances, and taking the punt on a striker in the mould of Samatta could be worth it.
Newcastle need more goals to remain in the Premier League beyond this season, and the Genk star could be the answer to their woes in front of goal.
Both sides will definitely be battling other suitors for the signature of the goalscoring sensation if they are indeed keen on him, and it could be a fierce one.