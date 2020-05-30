Report: Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur interested in Eberechi Eze

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham Unite are interested in signing Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Newcastle are monitoring the 21-year-old attacking midfielder.

The report has added that Eze is one of a number of promising young players who have been tracked by the Magpies’ scout.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Eze has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 37 Championship matches for QPR so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the attacking midfielder made 37 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for Rangers, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, the youngster scored two goals in 16 league games for QPR, according to WhoScored.

Mauricio Pochettino link

Interestingly, Mauricio Pochettino, a reported managerial candidate at Newcastle once the proposed takeover goes through, wanted to sign Eze for Tottenham.

The Sun reported in March that Pochettino wanted to sign the £20 million-rated attacking midfielder for Spurs before he was dismissed from his role as the head coach of the North London outfit earlier this season.

According to Sky Sports, the prospective new owners of Newcastle – Saudi Arabia’s PIF – have made Pochettino as their first-choice managerial target.