Report: Newcastle United agree personal terms for Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a move for Miguel Almiron in the January transfer window but the Magpies have found it difficult to seal a deal for him.
Guardian’s deputy editor, Ed Aarons, tweeted from his personal account that Newcastle have agreed personal terms with the player, but the club is yet to reach an agreement with Atlanta United over transfer fee.
Still no progress with Newcastle’s attempt to sign Miguel Almiron. Personal terms agreed but still no agreement with Atlanta United over fee
The Chronicle reported yesterday that the 24-year-old is demanding a salary in the region of £100,000 per week from the Magpies. It would make him the top earner at United by some margin, but it seems that Newcastle have agreed to meet his personal demands.
The report claimed that United are prepared to break their transfer record to land the playmaker, but according to Aarons, the Magpies are yet to reach an agreement with the club over a transfer fee.
Almiron has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 31 games this season, and he would be a fantastic signing for the Magpies.