Report: Newcastle to receive television money worth around £55m this month, Mike Ashley could be reluctant to allow Rafa Benitez spend it

According to Telegraph, Newcastle United will land around £55million of television money before the end of the month, but it still seems as though chairman Mike Ashley is reluctant to allow manager Rafa Benitez to spend it.
The Spaniard is said to be ready to walk away when his current contract ends at the end of the season should the club refuse him the two signings he asked for at the start of the January transfer window.
There are nine days left until the market shuts, and it doesn’t seem like Newcastle are making any progress as far as incoming transfers go.
The Magpies raked in £20million in profit following the sale of Aleksandar Mitrovic to Fulham during the summer, but transfer funds aren’t being released and Benitez is frustrated.
Loan deals are Newcastle’s best bet of signing players this month, but signing Iran international full-back, Milad Mohammadi and Lyon striker Martin Terrier on a temporary basis are proving herculean, and it remains to be seen if the club’s interest in Juventus youngster Moise Kean will yield anything.