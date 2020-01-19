Report: Newcastle suffer blow as Krzysztof Piatek wants Champions League football

According to reports from The Sun, Newcastle United are unlikely to be able to sign AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek in the January transfer window.
Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing the Polish international, but the north London giants are not willing to match Milan’s asking price, thought to be in the region of £35 million.
Newcastle United are reportedly willing to sign him outright, but it seems Piatek fancies a move to a club who are in Champions League contention.
The report claims that the 24-year-old wants to fight for his place at Milan rather than moving to a mid-table Premier League club.
Piatek has started in 14 Serie A games this season and has scored four goals only. The Serie A outfit are keen to cash in on him following Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s arrival.
The Magpies are looking to sign a striker this month to ease the burden on Joelinton who has failed to make a big impact since his £40 million move from Hoffenheim in the summer.