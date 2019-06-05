Report: Newcastle strong admirers of Che Adams, Everton showed interest

According to reports from Football League World, Newcastle United remain interested in signing Che Adams from Birmingham City in the summer transfer window.
The Magpies had scouted the 22-year-old forward repeatedly last season, and have been keen admirers of his talents for a while.
Adams is one of the sought after players in the country after going through a highly impressive 2018-19 campaign for Birmingham City.
The former Ilkeston Town forward netted 22 goals in 48 appearances for Garry Monk’s side and was nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season award.
The report claims that a host of Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for Adams, with Everton and Tottenham watching him in action in February.
SL’s verdict
Newcastle are looking to bolster their strike department in the summer transfer window, and are looking to sign Salomon Rondon on a permanent deal.
However, with Wolves and West Ham also vying for the signature of the Venezuela striker, Rafael Benitez has earmarked Adams as a potential replacement.
Everton may also look to sign a striker this summer. Cenk Tosun has cut a sorrow figure and has been linked with a move away from the club repeatedly.
Adams is a prolific goalscorer in the Championship, and given his age and quality, the heavyweight clubs probably feel that he has the potential to be a success in the Premier League.