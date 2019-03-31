Report: Newcastle star Matt Ritchie likely to leave the club this summer

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Matt Richie could be on his way out of Newcastle United during the summer transfer window.
Last week, The Chronicle reported that Newcastle could be willing to offload midfielder Jonjo Shelvey for £20 million, with West Ham keen to sign him.
The latest report from The Mirror suggests that the Magpies are open to selling their wide-man for around £10 million.
Ritchie has been an important player for Rafael Benitez’s side. He is a versatile player and spent much of the campaign playing as a left-back in the absence of Paul Dummett.
However, it appears that there is now a serious question mark over his future at Tyneside.
The 29-year-old feels that he deserves one big contract in his career, and is looking to get a pay rise. However, Newcastle may have other ideas.
The Magpies are likely to allow him to leave the club in the summer, but Benitez is not pushing him through the exit door as of yet.