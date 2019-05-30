Report: Newcastle ready to break transfer record for Joelinton

Newcastle United broke their transfer record during the January transfer window in 2019 when they signed Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United.
The Magpies reportedly paid £21m for the 25-year-old striker. However, they are ready to shatter their transfer record again this summer, with the club reportedly eyeing up a move for Hoffenheim striker Joelinton.
According to The Chronicle, Newcastle are ready to spend up to £40m to sign the 22-year-old striker who scored 11 goals and provided nine assists in 35 games last season for the Bundesliga outfit.
The report states that the Magpies would be willing to pay £30 million, but they can stretch it to £40 million, if needed.
Newcastle are still attempting to convince boss Rafael Benitez to stay at the club. At the same time, the club takeover rumours continue, with Sheikh Khaled being linked with a move to purchase the club from Mike Ashley.
Benitez will be given transfer funds to sign players of his choice if the takeover happens (and if the Spaniard signs a new deal) and the club will actively try to lure Joelinton with a tempting offer.