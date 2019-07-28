Report: Newcastle negotiating deal for Stanley N’Soki

According to reports from France, Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign Stanley N’Soki from Paris Saint-Germain.
The Magpies are looking to bolster their left-back area, and it seems Steve Bruce has found his man.
The report claims that Newcastle have come to an agreement to sign the 20-year-old highly-rated defender. The deal struck is of £10m plus a 20% sell-on clause for the left-back.
However, sources close to Get France Football has claimed that Newcastle are yet to agree personal terms with the player, but negotiations will continue in the coming hours.
Newcastle have been tracking the youngster for the past two transfer windows, and it seems he will be finally moving towards St James’ Park this summer.
According to reports from The Chronicle, N’Soki is keen to join Newcastle in order to play regularly and he has been left impressed with the project on offer at the Premier League club.
Newcastle have already signed Joelinton on a club-record deal, and N’Soki could become their second signing in the coming days.