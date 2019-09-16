Blog Competitions English Premier League Report: Newcastle keeping close tabs on Rony Lopes

Report: Newcastle keeping close tabs on Rony Lopes

16 September, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United

According to reports from the Chronicle, Newcastle United are keeping a close tab on Rony Lopes.

Steve Bruce is looking to add depth and quality to his attacking unit, and Lopes is one player who is reportedly on Newcastle’s radar.

The report claims that Bruce has instructed his scouts to keep an eye on wide players ahead of the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old is an exciting player to watch, and the Magpies have made him their top target. He joined Sevilla in the summer after spending four years with Monaco, with the La Liga club paying £22.3 million for his signature.

Newcastle, who have made a stuttering start to the season winning only once in their opening five matches, are planning to back their manager in the transfer market.

It will be interesting to see whether they can lure him away from the club given he has just penned a five-year deal last month.

Lopes scored 15 league goals during the 2017/18 season but couldn’t hit such figures last season. He would be a brilliant signing for Newcastle but it won’t be easy to lure him away from Sanchez Pizjuan in the near future.

Lucas Digne reacts to Everton loss to Bournemouth on Instagram
Dean Smith reveals that Jack Grealish sleeps at the training ground in order to take extra sessions

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com