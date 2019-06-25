Report: Newcastle keen to sign Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin

According to reports from The Mirror, Newcastle United will press hard to sign two key summer targets despite the club being without a manager at the moment.
The Magpies announced on Monday that Rafael Benitez will be leaving the club, as they have failed to come to an agreement on a new contract for the Spaniard.
Although Newcastle fans are heartbroken to see one of the popular managers leave the club after a breakdown in the relationship with Mike Ashley, they will hope that the Magpies will at least try their best to bring quality players at St James’ Park this summer.
The report claims that the Newcastle owner is ready to sanction big money moves for Hoffenheim striker Joelinton and Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin — the two players Benitez didn’t want to sign.
Joelinton is valued at £30million while Nice want £25million for Saint-Maximin. The report claims that Ashley could sanction a shock £55million raid, but doubts remain on whether he’ll splash that kind of money.
Get France Football News reported earlier this week that Saint-Maximin is close to agreeing personal terms with Newcastle United.
The 22-year-old winger has been heavily linked with a move to Everton, but Newcastle are also battling for his signature.