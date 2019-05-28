Report: Newcastle keen to sign Benfica’s Odysseas Vlachodimos

According to reports from Portuguese media outlet O Jogo, Newcastle United have made an approach to sign Odysseas Vlachodimos from Benfica in the summer transfer window.
The 25-year-old was born in Germany and played youth football for the Germans, before switching allegiance to Greece in 2018.
The two-times Greek international joined Benfica last summer from Panathinaikos and enjoyed a fantastic campaign as the Eagles won the Portuguese Primeira Liga this season.
Vlachodimos kept 15 clean sheets last season and was an ever-present figure for Benfica. However, reports in Portugal suggest that Benfica are facing a challenge to keep hold of their star player, with Newcastle and Manchester United both keen to sign him.
The report claims (h/t The Mirror) that Vlachodimos would cost in the region of £13m. In fact, the Magpies are planning to sign him on loan with an option to buy, but surely Benfica will demand a substantial fee for the player they signed him only a year ago.