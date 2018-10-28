Report: Newcastle joint the race to sign Miguel Almiron

According to reports from The Sun on Sunday (28/10; page 59), Newcastle United have become the latest Premier League side to register interest in Miguel Almiron ahead of the January transfer window.
The Magpies have made a very poor start to the season, and are winless after the opening 10 matches. They badly need reinforcement in January, and the report suggests that Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is ready to let Rafael Benitez spend money to bolster the squad.
Almiron is now on Newcastle’s radar as well after several scouting trips. However, the Magpies are not alone in the race, and they face stiff competition from a host of Premier League clubs including the likes of West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.
Newcastle and West Ham are very serious about signing the striker who could cost around £11 million.
He has been good form this season for Atlanta United and has scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists from his attacking midfield position.
Almiron has been a key player for the Major League Soccer club, and keeping him at the club is going to be a tough task should these big European names come knocking.