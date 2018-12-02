Report: Newcastle interested in Olympiakos left-back Leonardo Koutris

According to reports from The Sunday People (02/12/2018, page 47), Newcastle United are showing keen interest in Olympiakos left-back Leonardo Koutris.
The Magpies watched the 23-year-old left-back in Olympiakos’ Europa League clash against Real Betis in the midweek.
The Sunday People reports that Newcastle scouts are very impressed with what they saw, and they are pondering over making a bid for him in the January transfer window.
Rafael Benitez will be given funds to operate in the transfer market, and Koutris could be a nice addition to the squad.
Koutris joined Olymapikos from PAS Giannina in 2017. Last season he made 32 appearances in all competitions, and his impressive form has seen him earning his first national cap for Greece last month.
Newcastle, however, could face strong competition from Premier League rivals West Ham.
Last month, the Hammers Sporting Director Mario Husillos watched Koutris in action. He was at the UEFA Nations League clash between Greece and Finland on Thursday, and the Argentine watched the Olympiakos left-back who played the full 90 minutes.