Report: Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Milad Mohammadi

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez is looking to bring in quality cover for injured first-choice left-back Paul Dummett.
The Wales international remains the only recognised first-team left-back for the Magpies, but he has missed the club’s last four matches with a hamstring problem.
In his absence, Newcastle have reverted to three at the back, but surely a more orthodox option is needed for the Magpies. Therefore, securing cover at left back has been one of his priorities for Benitez this month.
According to reports from the Football Insider, Newcastle United are considering to sign Akhmat Grozny full-back Milad Mohammadi this month.
The Daily Mail reports that the Magpies have been offered the Iran left-back who has 25 caps for his country. He has been a key player for Akmat Grozy this season, and impressed during the 2018 Russia World Cup.
He can also operate in a left-sided midfield role, and would be a smart signing for the Magpies.