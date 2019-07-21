Report: Newcastle have been offered Danny Welbeck

According to reports from The Chronicle, Newcastle United have been offered a chance to sign Danny Welbeck this summer.
The 28-year-old forward, who won the Premier League title with Manchester United in 2012-13, is now a free agent after his contract at Arsenal expired last month.
Steve Bruce is pushing Newcastle United to sign five players, and the Magpies manager is especially keen to bolster his attacking department.
Welbeck, who can play as a lone forward or a secondary striker, would have been a decent signing but his poor injury record goes against him.
Since joining Arsenal, the 42 times capped England striker hasn’t played over 30 games in any season, and struggled with recurrent injuries. However, on a free transfer, he is certainly a gamble worth taking.
Newcastle are looking to sign at least two strikers this summer following the departures of Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez.
The Magpies are reportedly closing in on Hoffenheim striker Joelinton on a club-record fee, while they have also expressed interest in bringing back former striker Andy Carroll.
With Dwight Gayle likely to depart, Welbeck won’t be a bad option for the Magpies.