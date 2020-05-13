Report: Newcastle ‘great favourite’ to sign Tottenham target Gareth Bale

There’s no doubt that Newcastle United would be a force to reckon with (many factors pending, though) once the £300 million takeover will be completed.
Under Mike Ashley, the Magpies have become a struggling club, with the parsimonious owner hardly spending money on bolstering the squad. However, if the reports are to be believed, the potential owners are expected to invest a sum of £200 million in recruitment and infrastructure.
Whether they will have the power to lure some of the big names in world football is entirely a different issue, but they will have funds in the transfer market. And, the prospective new-owers are ambitious.
Spanish newspaper Marca claimed earlier this week that Newcastle United have identified Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale as their top priority signing in the summer. Bale is currently out of favour at Madrid under Zinedine Zidane, and Los Blancos will be willing to sell him in the next transfer window.
According to reports from Four Four Two, Newcastle have become ‘great favourites’ to sign the Welshman who has been told by the club that he is not in Zidane’s plans for next season. The Magpies are ready to splash out £53million to sign Bale and would be willing to meet his wages.
Interestingly, Tottenham Hotspur have also made an enquiry about signing their former player. However, they have offered him a low salary and are only willing to pay a small transfer amount to secure his signature.