Report: Newcastle, Fulham, Burnley, Cardiff eye move for Clinton N’Jie

According to reports from the Daily Mail, four Premier League clubs including Newcastle United are showing interest in signing former Tottenham Hotspur winger Clinton N’Jie.
The report claims that Marseille have made N’Jie available on loan with a view to a permanent deal, and the Magpies are one of the clubs vying for his signature.
The Cameroon international joined Spurs in 2015 and joined Marseille on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2016. He later made the move permanent in 2017.
The 25-year-old failed to make an impact in the Premier League during his time at Spurs, but it seems the Magpies and others are willing to take risk with him.
He scored nine goals in all competitions last season, but this season hasn’t gone according to his plans. He has only featured four times, with just a goal to his name.
Rafael Benitez will be looking to bring some new players in January and bolstering the attacking department could be one of his priorities.
However, he should look for proven goalscorer who can make an immediate impact, and doubts remain whether N’Jie can do that job.