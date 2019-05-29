Report: Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez undecided over his future amid Tottenham interest

According to reports from The Chronicle, Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez is ‘undecided over his future’ as several European clubs are keen to prise him away from St James’ Park this summer.
The report claims that the 25-year-old forward is waiting to see whether Rafael Benitez will sign a new contract at the club. Furthermore, he is waiting to learn whether he will be offered an extension on improved terms.
Perez enjoyed a productive 2018-19 campaign in which he scored 12 goals in the Premier League for the Magpies.
The report adds that Perez could still decide to pursue a move this summer as he wants to bolster his chances of playing for Spain internationally.
Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs reportedly interested in signing him.
Earlier this week, reports from Calcio Napoli 24, claimed that Spurs were just a step away from completing the signing of Perez from Newcastle.
Perez is at the top of Mauricio Pochettino’s list to replace Erik Lamela, and Spurs have submitted a bid in the region of £25m for the Spaniard.
Newcastle fans will be hoping that Perez stays at the club next season, but his future seems largely dependant on whether Benitez signs a new deal or not.