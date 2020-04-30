Report: Newcastle fans will participate in online discussion on £300m takeover

With every passing day, it seems the potential Newcastle United owners are getting confident that the takeover deal will go through.
It has been claimed that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will acquire an 80% stake in the club, while Amanda Staveley’s company PCP Capital Partners and the billionaire Reuben brothers will acquire 10% each.
Mike Ashley has finally agreed to sell the club to the Saudi investors led by Staveley for a fee of £300 million, a drop-down of £40m from his initial valuation.
Now, according to reports from The Chronicle, the Newcastle United fans will have their say on the £300m Saudi Arabia-funded takeover next week.
MP Chi Onwurah and Newcastle United Supporters Trust have organised an online meeting to be held on Monday May 4, and it will be hosted by George Caulkin.
The Athletic journalist is arguably one of the best in the business when it comes to covering north-east football, and especially Newcastle. The ‘Digital Town Hall’ will be held using video conferencing system Zoom which can be used on phones, tablets and computers including laptops.
The Saudi-Public Investment Fund group have already submitted a £17m non refundable deposit to Mike Ashley, while the remaining amount will be paid once Premier League gives them the thumbs up for the takeover to go through.