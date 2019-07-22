Report: Newcastle eye move for Preston defender Ben Davies

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is reportedly looking to add at least five new players before the transfer window closes.
The Magpies are already working on bolstering their strike department with Hoffenheim striker Jeolinton all set to join the Merseyside club this week. Furthermore, Newcastle are contemplating bringing back former player Andy Carroll to the club this summer.
However, Bruce is also eager to bolster his defence. Glasgow Rangers skipper James Tavernier has been recently linked with a move, while the Magpies boss is also looking to bring Preston North End defender Ben Davies to the Premier League.
According to reports from The Sun, Bruce is a big admirer of Preston North End defender and he is looking to bring the defender to Newcastle.
The 23-year-old centre-back has been a revelation at Deepdale since returning from a loan spell at Fleetwood Town in 2017. Last season he made 40 appearances for Alex Neil’s side, and made a strong impression.
Davies is an exciting player to watch who is capable of playing out from the back. He is bubbling with confidence at the moment and would be a very good addition to the squad.
Although the report does not mention how much Preston could demand for their star player, certainly Newcastle won’t be able to get him on the cheap.