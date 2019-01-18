Report: Newcastle eye move for Gregoire Defrel

According to latest report reports from Corriere Dello Sport Newcastle United have offered a fee in the region of £13 million to sign Gregoire Defrel.
Sky Sports recently reported that the Magpies would be willing to bring Defrel to England, with Rafa Benitez interested in the 27-year-old forward.
The French striker spent the first half of the season on loan at Sampdoria from Roma, where he managed seven goals in 16 games in all competitions.
However, the Roma-owned forward has become surplus to requirements at the club after the Italian club signed Manolo Gabbiadini from Southampton.
Benitez is keen to bolster his attacking options in the January transfer window, and the recent report suggests that the Magpies have indeed made a formal offer to Defrel.
The Magpies are badly in need of reinforcement this month, and Newcastle’s lack of cutting edge could leave them in danger of relegation.
Benitez is, therefore, desperate to add one or two quality forward in his team who can make a huge difference, and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off a deal for Defrel.