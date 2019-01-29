Report: Newcastle expected to sign Antonio Barreca before Thursday

It is no secret that Newcastle United are looking to sign a left-back in the January transfer window.
The Magpies have once again endured another frustrating transfer window, failing to add any players so far.
Rafael Benitez’s side clearly needs reinforcements, and it remains to be seen whether they can land their targets this month.
They were close to signing Lazio defender Jordan Lukaku, but the deal fell through on Friday, leaving Benitez to delve into the transfer market again for other options.
As a result, Newcastle have turned their attention to Monaco full back Antonio Barreca, and according to the Northern Echo, is expected to finalise a move shortly.
The 23-year-old is a promising full-back but he has struggled for playing time at Monaco. He hasn’t played for nearly three months, and even if he does arrive, Newcastle will want him to hit the ground running.
Signing a left-back is a priority and Newcastle should be able to fix their problem area by signing him.