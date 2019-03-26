Report: Newcastle could offload Joselu in the summer

According to reports from the Chronicle, Newcastle United could severe ties with striker Joselu in the summer transfer window.
The 28-year-old was signed by Rafael Benitez in the summer of 2017 for a fee in the region of £5 million. However, after just scoring six Premier League goals since his arrival, it is pretty clear he has failed to make an impact.
In fact, he is not a key member of Benitez’s squad, and he won’t be sorely missed by the Newcastle fans. He is at best a decent squad player, but Benitez probably won’t sell him unless he finds a replacement.
The Spaniard has struggled for regular game time, and managed less than 10 minutes of football since January. The Report claims Benitez might offload him during the summer, and that Joselu is courting interest from China.
Usually, the Chinese clubs are not shy of dishing out hefty transfer fees, and thereby Newcastle have a chance of making a profit from his potential sale, if at all there is any formal approach.