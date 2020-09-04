Report: Newcastle close to signing Rogerio

Newcastle United are close to signing Rogerio from Sassuolo, according to reliable journalist and transfer expert, Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 22-year-old Brazilian left-back is one step away from becoming a Newcastle player, with a deal in the region of €14m close to being done.





The report claims that negotiations between the two clubs are in the final stages, and that both the clubs are close to reaching a positive conclusion.

Di Marzio claims that only the final details of the deal are being sorted out at the moment.

If everything goes smoothly, Rogerio could join the Magpies within next week.

The Brazilian is a versatile defender who can also play as a left-sided midfielder. He missed the first part of last season through injury.

Rogerio made 15 appearances in Serie A last season, where he managed one goal and an assist.

Newcastle are looking to make a few signings before the start of the new season.

The Magpies are reportedly interested in signing Ryan Fraser, while Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson and Arsenal Rob Holding are also being targeted.

It remains to be seen whether Mike Ashley backs Steve Bruce with the necessary funds to sign more quality players ahead of the new season.