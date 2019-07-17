Report: Newcastle close to signing Joelinton

Newcastle United have confirmed the appointment of Steve Bruce as their next manager today, and it seems they are now moving quickly to secure their targets.
According to reports from Bild (h/t Sport Witness & The Chronicle), Joelinton to Newcastle ‘deal is done’.
The 22-year-old has been a long term target of Newcastle and it seems that the Magpies have brokered a deal for the exciting Hoffenheim forward.
Last season, Joelinton scored seven goals and provided five assists in 25 starts for the Bundesliga side.
The striker was left out of the Hoffenheim squad and he is seemingly on his way to Newcastle, with the fee being quoted around €40m.
Bild now claims that ‘He moves to Newcastle United’.
Although it was previously claimed that it would take a fee in the region of €55-60m to lure the striker away from Hoffenheim, it seems Newcastle would be able to get him at a reduced price.
Newcastle broke their transfer record during the January window when they signed Almiron, and now it seems they will smash their record again if the deal goes through.